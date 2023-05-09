Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Killeen, Texas | Shooting leaves 38-year-old man dead, one arrest

The Killeen Police Department is recently investigating a capturing that happened in Killeen on Sunday, May seventh, ensuing within the loss of life of a 38-year-old man. According to police officers, officials gained a document of a gunshot sufferer at roughly 7:42 p.m. on North Gray Street. Upon arrival, government came upon the wounded man, who in the end succumbed to his accidents at 8:37 p.m.

The Killeen Police Department has reported that one suspect has been arrested in reference to the crime. They are urging any individual with information in relation to the capturing to come back ahead and phone Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or seek advice from them on-line at https://bellcountycrimestoppers.com/.

Our group at 6 News will proceed to supply updates in this tale as extra information turns into to be had.

Stay up-to-date with the newest news and occasions going down in Killeen and past through visiting KCENTV.com incessantly.

