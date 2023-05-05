Killeen, Texas News | Murder suspect arrested in 18 yo death

The Killeen (*18*) Department of Texas just lately reported {that a} 2d suspect has been arrested in connection to the homicide of an 18-year-old again in April. The suspect, known as 29-year-old Willie Dean III, was once charged with homicide on Thursday, May 4, for his function in the occasions that came about on April 8.

According to the police, they gained a decision about anyone being shot in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue at round 1:17 a.m. On arrival, they discovered 18-year-old Va’Quintin Carmon Maestre who was once affected by a gunshot wound. Despite makes an attempt to save lots of his existence, Maestre was once pronounced useless on the scene at 2:13 a.m. This was once reported as the primary homicide incident in Killeen this yr.

The first suspect in this situation, 31-year-old Jarkell Jamal Dean, was once arrested by means of the police on April 10 and was once additionally charged with homicide. The 2d suspect, Willie Dean III, was once arrested in Greenville, Mississippi and due to this fact extradited to Bell County for wondering and prosecution.

Both suspects are recently being held in Bell County Jail on a hefty bond of $1 million each and every.

There is proscribed information to be had in this incident at this time. KCENTV.com additionally reviews different breaking news from Killeen, Texas.