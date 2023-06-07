Killeen, Texas News | City sees 5th murder of the year

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has just lately recognized the girl who used to be shot and killed in the 1600 block of Benttree Drive on May 29, 2021. According to stories, officials have been dispatched to the location round 4:22 a.m. according to a capturing. Upon arrival, they found out Brook Elaine Ball who used to be affected by a gunshot wound. She used to be in an instant transported to a close-by clinical facility the place she used to be to begin with indexed in vital situation. Sadly, she succumbed to her accidents on June 5, 2021, and gave up the ghost.

This incident marked the 5th murder case in the town of Killeen to this point this year. At provide, the government have no longer but launched any information relating to possible suspects. Anyone who has any related information is strongly inspired to come back ahead and phone Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or discuss with the professional Crime Stoppers web page at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

