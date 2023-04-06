Kidnapped New York woman dies during police shootout in Virginia

A woman kidnapped from New York on her birthday used to be shot and killed in Northern Virginia following a shootout between her alleged kidnapper and police, police stated.

At 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a Virginia State Police trooper noticed a Jeep Cherokee headed south on I-95 in Fairfax County with the fallacious license plates, police stated.

The trooper attempted to forestall the car, however the Jeep sped away, drove off the aspect of the street and crashed into the woods, police stated. When soldiers approached the Jeep, police stated the driving force started capturing at them and Virginia State Police returned hearth.

New York State Police stated that the Jeep used to be related to the kidnapping of 34-year-old Tatiana David of Ithaca, New York. Police say that she died on the scene whilst the driving force used to be taken to the medical institution for remedy. Police stated they recovered a gun from the Jeep, police.

New York State Police known the driving force and the kidnapping suspect as Michael C. Davis, 34, from North Chesterfield, Virginia. Police stated Davis and David were in a prior courting and feature a 4-year-old kid in combination.

