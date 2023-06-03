Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 first promo out featuring Anjum Fakih and Aishwarya Sharma; Rohit Shetty promises ‘Darr Next Level’, watch : Bollywood News

Fans of the adrenaline-pumping truth displayKhatron Ke Khiladiare eagerly expecting the coming of its thirteenth season. Known for its high-octane stunts bold challengesthe display has gathered an enormous following over time. Much to the pride of the fansrenowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty is as soon as once more taking the helm because the host for this exciting season.

- Advertisement -

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 first promo out featuring Anjum Fakih Aishwarya Sharma; Rohit Shetty promises ‘Darr Next Level’watch

Rohit Shetty just lately took to his social media platform to percentage unique promotional content material updates in regards to the upcoming season. In the newest promoviewers are handled to a fiery change between contestants Anjum Fakih Aishwarya Sharma. Howevertheir verbal war of words is impulsively interrupted via Rohit Shettywho puts them in a spine-chilling state of affairs set in a dense jungle.

In the promoShetty asserts his authorityproclaiming in Hindi”There’s no place for planning plotting in my show. I make the rules here. This timeevery level is scarier than the previous one.” The pressure rises because the promo concludes with Anjum Aishwarya discovering themselves surrounded via a pack of wolvesready to release an assault.

- Advertisement -

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is ready to push its courageous contestants to their limitswith studies indicating a various line-up of celebrities collaborating within the display. The roster comprises Anjum FakihSoundous MufakirDaisy ShahRuhi ChaturvediSheezan KhanArjit TanejaRohit Bose RoyArchana GautamRashmeet KaurShiv ThakareNyrraa M BanerjiDino JamesAishwarya SharmaAnjali Anand.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty takes price as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 begins filming in South Africa; watch

- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox place of business collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiLeisure NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures most effective on Bollywood Hungama.