Kevin Evans sentenced to prison on DWI in Ernest Medley death

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A former North Texas assistant essential used to be sentenced to 10 years in prison for a inebriated riding crash that killed a person in 2020, officers stated.

Kevin Scott Evans, 41, a former assistant essential at Boyd High School, pleaded in charge to intoxication manslaughter in the case, which stemmed from a Jan. 8, 2020, crash on Texas 199 in Reno in Parker County.

Evans struck Ernest Medley, 51, together with his pickup truck as Medley used to be strolling alongside the shoulder of the freeway, in accordance to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.

Evans then drove away however used to be pulled over via a police officer a number of mins later. The officer spotted harm to Evans’ truck, together with blood on the entrance fender, and Evans failed a sobriety take a look at, officers stated.

Officials stated Evans informed police that he were ingesting at On The Patio in Azle after paintings that day. He stated he had 5-6 beers after leaving paintings round 4 p.m.

A pattern of Evans’ blood confirmed his blood-alcohol focus degree to be 0.134, above the felony riding prohibit of 0.08. Investigators later discovered that Evans drank 8 pint-sized beers on the bar on the evening of the crash.

“Mr. Evans had no criminal record and was, by all accounts, a model citizen prior to this tragedy,” District Attorney Jeff Swain stated in a news unlock. “But, the decisions he made that night cost a man his life and his family the chance to have him in their lives. Our choices have consequences. In our view, that meant that he needed to go to prison.”

Della Mitchusson, Medley's sister, learn a sufferer have an effect on remark on the sentencing, announcing her brother "had a very loving, kind spirit. He didn't have much, but what he had, he would give to others in need."