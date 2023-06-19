Keto diet tips: Fruits to eat and avoid

Are you following a keto diet, but still crave the refreshing sweetness of fruits? We’ve got you covered! While some fruits may not be the best fit for a low-carb lifestyle, we have handpicked a list of keto-friendly fruits that won’t derail your progress. We will also reveal the fruits that you should be cautious about. Let’s take a look at the list of fruits that can be eaten on a keto diet and fruits that one should avoid.

The ketogenic diet, or more commonly known as the keto diet, has gained immense popularity for weight loss. As a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet, it focuses on reducing carbohydrate intake to achieve a state of ketosis, that is when the body burns fat for energy instead of glucose. While many fruits are generally considered healthy, some can be high in sugars and carbohydrates, making them less suitable for a keto diet. Health Shots reached out to Dietician and Nutritionist, Avni Kaul, to know a list of fruits that are safe to eat when on a keto diet and fruits that one must avoid.

List of keto-friendly fruits that are low in carbs

1. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries are excellent options for a keto diet. “They are relatively low in carbohydrates and high in fiber, making them a great choice for satisfying your sweet tooth without derailing ketosis,” says Kaul.

2. Avocados

Technically a fruit, avocados are low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats. They are packed with essential nutrients, including potassium, fiber, and vitamins C and K, making them a perfect addition to any keto meal plan.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes, which are also technically fruits, are low in carbohydrates and can be enjoyed in moderation in a keto diet. Kaul explains that they are a good source of lycopene, vitamin C, and other beneficial antioxidants.

4. Lemons and limes

Kaul suggests that these citrus fruits are low in carbohydrates and can add a refreshing flavour to your dishes and beverages. They are also rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, making them a great choice for a keto diet.

5. Coconut

While not typically considered a fruit, coconuts and their derivatives, such as coconut meat and coconut milk, are low in carbohydrates and high in healthy fats. They provide a rich, creamy texture and can be incorporated into various keto recipes.

Fruits to avoid when on a keto diet

1. Bananas

“Bananas are high in natural sugars and carbohydrates, making them less keto-friendly,” says Kaul. While they do provide essential nutrients, such as potassium and vitamin C, it is best to consume them sparingly or avoid them altogether in a ketogenic diet.

2. Grapes

Grapes are another fruit that are relatively high in sugars and carbohydrates. A small handful can quickly add up in terms of carbohydrates, potentially hindering your progress on a keto diet.

3. Pineapple

Although delicious, pineapple is high in natural sugars and carbohydrates, making it unsuitable for a keto diet. The nutritionist explains that its sweet taste comes from the sugar content, so it is best to avoid pineapple when following a ketogenic eating plan.

4. Oranges

Oranges and orange juice are relatively high in carbohydrates, mainly from their natural sugar content. It is best to limit their consumption on a keto diet.

5. Apples

While apples are a great source of fiber and various nutrients, they are also relatively high in carbohydrates compared to other fruits. It is best to consume them in moderation or choose lower-carb options instead.

Following a keto diet involves minimizing carbohydrate consumption to achieve and maintain ketosis. Go for low-sugar, low-carbohydrate fruits and fruits with higher sugar and carbohydrate content should be avoided.