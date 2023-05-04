Kemp signs Georgia’s ‘Zucker bucks’ ban into law | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed law banning counties from soliciting or accepting donations to assist quilt the prices of administering elections.

Senate Bill 222 stipulates that public price range will have to pay for election management prices.

The so-called “Zucker bucks” ban prohibits executive workers and elections officers from accepting presents of greater than $500 from third-party teams for primaries or elections. It additionally makes it a legal for election officers to simply accept presents, however the prohibition does no longer practice to accepting using a location for vote casting.

Lawmakers raised issues after the U.S Alliance for Election Excellence awarded DeKalb County a $2 million grant. The Center for Tech and Civic Life, which has benefited from donations from Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, helped release the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence as a part of an $80 million initiative.

“Honest Elections Project Action applauds Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia state legislature for further tightening the state’s prohibition on outside funding for election administration, prompted by the left-wing dark money funded Center for Tech and Civic Life attempting to evade state law to pump $2 million into DeKalb County,” Jason Snead, government director for the Honest Elections Project Action, stated in a observation.

“The private funding of election administration ultimately sows distrust in election outcomes,” Snead added. “States across the country should follow in Georgia’s footsteps by passing robust bans on private election administration funding.”

A invoice state lawmakers in the past handed ostensibly barred election officers from taking out of doors cash, however counties may settle for the investment and go it alongside to elections officers.