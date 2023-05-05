Kemp signs Georgia’s fiscal 2024 budget | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state’s fiscal 2024 budget on Friday, pronouncing it’s going to lend a hand Georgia deal with its status as “the best state for opportunity.”

“House Bill 19 funds our priorities and places our state on strong financial footing, keeping us on the road to economic growth even while policies coming out of Washington, DC, push the country closer to a recession,” Kemp, a Republican, stated in remarks ahead of the signing.

“In order to keep us number one for business, we’re investing in our workforce pipeline — from the classroom all the way to the boardroom,” the governor stated all over his remarks, given on the Hyundai Metaplant website online in Bryan County. “That includes support for our hard-working educators as well as investing in our schools.”

The budget anticipates greater than $32.4 billion in state budget and $17.9 billion in federal budget, bringing the whole public budget to greater than $55.8 billion. The general budget are about $229.6 million greater than the governor to begin with proposed.

According to a prior Georgia Budget and Policy Institute research, the budget absolutely budget the Quality Basic Education method for Georgia’s colleges. It additionally allocates $229 million to lend a hand college districts pay for an building up in employer contributions for categorized staff’ per thirty days medical health insurance premiums.

“This budget fully funds our schools and provides $26.9 million to increase the number of counselors who help our students overcome personal challenges and support their success,” Kemp stated.

“I’m proud to say that … by the end of my first term, we were able to raise teacher pay in Georgia by a total of $5,000,” Kemp added. “Today, the budget I’ll sign will add another $2,000 pay raise on top of that. No other general assembly or governor has raised teacher salaries by so much so quickly in state history.”

The budget additionally features a $6,000 pay lift for eligible state legislation enforcement officials on best of a $5,000 lift incorporated within the 2023 budget. It additionally restores HOPE Scholarship and grant methods to hide tuition on the state’s public universities and technical schools, Kemp stated.

Georgia’s fiscal 2024 begins July 1. During Friday afternoon’s rite, the governor additionally signed HB 408, extending a tax exemption that was once set to run out on the finish of June.

“That bill extends the sales and use tax exemption for certain projects designated as competitive projects of regional significance,” Kemp stated all over his remarks.