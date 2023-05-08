Kemp signs bill to create commission to investigate, potentially remove district attorneys | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure to determine a commission with the ability to examine and potentially remove district attorneys from administrative center.

But critics argue the measure assaults revolutionary prosecutors, pronouncing it’s a “national right-wing coordinated effort to undo the will of voters,” in particular minority electorate.

Senate Bill 92 ostensibly goals to crack down on liberal prosecutors who decline to prosecute instances. It creates the eight-member Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission with the ability to examine district attorneys and solicitors-general and potentially self-discipline, remove, or drive them to retire.

“As hardworking law enforcement officers routinely put their lives on the line to investigate, confront, and arrest criminal offenders, I won’t stand idly by as they’re met with resistance from rogue or incompetent prosecutors who refuse to uphold the law,” Kemp mentioned in a statement. “The creation of the PACQ will help hold prosecutors driven by out-of-touch politics than commitment to their responsibilities accountable and make our communities safer.”

The measure calls for district attorneys and solicitors-general to evaluation each case the place possible motive exists and make a decision whether or not to prosecute. It additionally clarifies {that a} district legal professional or solicitor-general might be recalled.

“This measure will ensure that our state continues to maintain an honest and ethical criminal justice system,” state Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, mentioned in a remark. “In order to do so, we must hold our prosecuting attorneys and solicitor generals to the same high standards that we hold our law enforcement to.”

The commission will have to additionally designate requirements of habits and regulations for the Georgia Supreme Court’s approval by means of Oct. 1.

“Georgians deserve a voice in deciding how the criminal legal system works in their communities, and Senate Bill 92 seeks to take away the voice of Georgia voters,” Fair Fight Action Deputy Executive Director Esosa Osa mentioned in a remark.

“Make no mistake: this is part of a larger trend we are seeing nationally, where some far-right politicians are using every tool available to overturn elections,” Osa added. “From Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Iowa, Pennsylvania, to Georgia—this is a coordinated effort that will impact voters across the country.”