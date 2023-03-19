Keeravani broke down in tears! reveals director S.S. Rajamouli







Eminent filmmaker S.S. Rajmouli has mentioned that track director M. M. Keeravani couldn`t keep an eye on tears on seeing the marvel present from well known American musician Richard Carpenter of the well-known pop duo.

The “RRR” director advised Carpenter that all through all of the Oscar marketing campaign, Keeravani maintained his calm and composure. Calling Keeravani his brother, Rajmouli mentioned he displayed no feelings earlier than or after profitable the Oscar award.

“Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure. Whether it is before winning or after he didn`t let his emotions out. But the moment he saw this, he couldn`t control the tears rolling down his cheeks…most memorable moment for our family… thank you so much,” wrote Rajamouli on Instagram in his feedback at the video posted by means of Carpenter to thank Keeravani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Carpenter (@richardcarpenterofficial)

Reacting to Carpenter`s post, the “RRR” track director said that tears had been rolling out of pleasure. “This is something I didn`t expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the universe,” Keeravani wrote.

While receiving Oscar for “Naatu Naatu” music, Keeravani had mentioned that he grew up listening the songs of the Carpenters. He additionally sang Carpenter`s common `On Top of the World` in his personal taste.

Reacting to this, Carpenter had posted a message on Instagram, congratulating Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose.

He additionally posted a video of the music `On best of the sector` which he sung together with his daughters.

Naatu Naatu has gained the award trumping large names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose approved the award on behalf of the staff. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along side director S.S. Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all provide on the large tournament. It was once the primary Telugu music to be nominated in the `Original Song` class on the Oscars.

(with inputs from IANS)









