Kaufman ISD names new superintendent

During a board assembly hung on Feb 13, 2023, Kaufman ISD Superintendent, Lori Blaylock, introduced her retirement, efficient December of that yr. The district’s board of schooling approved her retirement date, and the district has named Dr. Joshua Garcia as her substitute, making him the lone finalist for the Superintendent place.

Dr. Garcia is at this time the superintendent of Rockport-Fulton ISD in Rockport, Texas; the district went thru a long-range amenities grasp making plans procedure beneath his management. This procedure resulted within the passage of a $66 million amenities bond and greater the district’s fund steadiness, expanded alternatives for college kids.

Dr. Garcia has been an educator for over 24 years, 19 of which have been spent in management roles at 3 other ranges of schooling (fundamental, heart faculty, and highschool). He holds a Bachelor of Arts level from Middle Tennessee State University, a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Master of Education from The University of Texas at Arlington, and a Doctor of Education from Dallas Baptist University.

“It is exciting to welcome a new leader that is committed to building on the unique strengths of the Kaufman ISD and the greater Kaufman community,” mentioned Byron Gregg, the President of the Kaufman ISD Board of Trustees.

Dr. Garcia is married to Olga Garcia, a bilingual pre-kindergarten instructor, and they’ve 3 kids: Caleb Garcia, a Second Lieutenant within the U.S. Army; Michaela Garcia, a nursing scholar at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; and Kristen Garcia, a advertising primary at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.