Kansas and Baylor losses reflect poorly on Big 12 conference

It used to be a coarse weekend for the Big 12, a conference dubbed the most efficient within the nation however who handiest put two groups – Texas and Kansas State – into the Sweet 16.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Kansas Jayhawks drew a tricky west area project within the 2023 NCAA Tournament, with many mentioning matchups towards UConn, Gonzaga, or UCLA as possible upsets. However, Bill Self’s staff wasn’t even ready to get that a long way, falling 72-71 within the Round of 32 on Saturday to an 8 seeded Arkansas squad.

- Advertisement - Meanwhile the Baylor Bears suffered a loss to a very good offensive staff in Creighton, who used to be ready to reveal Scott Drew’s staff and their defensive problems and advance to a matchup towards Princeton with a perfect likelihood to play within the Elite 8.

It marked some other tough weekend for the Big 12, a conference that used to be dubbed the most efficient within the nation however who handiest controlled to place two groups – Texas and Kansas State – into the Sweet 16.

Locked on Big 12 podcast host Josh Neighbors joined Peter Bukowski on Locked on Sports Today to speak about early exits for each Kansas and Baylor this 12 months.

- Advertisement - “I had my questions about KU and this was kind of the prototype team to beat them,” Neighbors said of Arkansas. “They are a big, tough team that took them to the rack, got to the line a whole lot and took care of business in the paint.”

- Advertisement - Find the Locked On podcast for YOUR school sports activities groups!

Kansas could not get the rest going offensively because of Herculean defensive efforts from Jordan Walsh – who close down All-American Jalen Wilson – in addition to Anthony Black who had a task in proscribing celebrity freshman Gradey Dick to only seven issues on 1-3 taking pictures from deep.

While Kansas and Baylor have been the large tales, the Big 12 does nonetheless have two nationwide championship contenders final in Texas, who will take on Xavier within the Sweet 16 adopted by means of both Houston or Miami in the event that they advance, in addition to Kansas State, who pulled off an epic victory over Kentucky to advance to the Sweet 16, the place they are going to take on Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans.