Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina star in ‘Based on a True Story,’ a tale of a killer idea that goes awry







In the brand new Peacock collection “Based on a True Story,” debuting Thursday, Kaley Cuoco performs Ava, a girl obsessive about true crime. She consumes those darkish tales all day, analyzes the circumstances along with her pals, and murder-centric podcasts lend a hand lull her to sleep at night time. The collection highlights an explosion of protection of true crime in contemporary years. It is the topic of podcasts, documentary collection, books, and social media posts the place newbie sleuths breathlessly weigh in on the newest crime du jour.

In “Based on a True Story,” Ava hatches a plan to start out a podcast — hosted by way of the couple — to interview a serial killer. She is assured that it’s going to be profitable and upload pleasure into their differently middle-aged monotony. The alternatives made by way of Ava and Nathan in the collection, argues Cuoco, are very similar to the topics of precise true crime tales whose destiny is decided by way of one dangerous choice. “It happens all the time,” stated Cuoco. “That’s why this was very believable to me. They are in a desperate situation, make a really ridiculous choice out of desperation and end up in a very bad place. In my opinion, they’re as bad as the killer by the end of this,” she stated.

- Advertisement -

However, there are tradeoffs concerned in exploring such content material. While true crime tales have develop into extremely fashionable, the style additionally has its detractors. Some argue that it may be exploitative, manipulative, and occasionally devoid of empathy. The obsession with true crime can, in a approach, desensitize audiences to precise violence and tragedy.

Cuoco admits to being a fan of true crime herself and likens it to “looking at an accident” on the road. “We’re rubberneckers,” she stated. Co-star Liana Liberato, who performs Ava’s more youthful sister, has a checklist of true crime podcasts to counsel. “Some of my favorites are ‘S-Town’, ‘Root of Evil’, ‘To Live and Die in LA.’ I’m a little too obsessed. I relate very a lot to Kaley’s persona,” Liberato stated.

In one episode, Cuoco and Messina’s characters attend CrimeCon in Las Vegas — which is analogous to Comic-Con however for lovers of true crime. It’s a real tournament, by way of the way in which, that will probably be held later this yr in Orlando. “I see the habit of it,” Messina said who doesn’t seek out the genre but can get caught up by an episode of say, “Dateline,” like the rest of us. He likes to use it as his own mental exercise to be prepared if things go south. “For me, it’s always a nice puzzle to figure out how people got into this situation and how can I not. And if I do, how can I be saved?”

- Advertisement -

In conclusion, whilst true crime content material can also be enticing and informative, you will need to steadiness the tradeoffs concerned. The style must be approached with empathy and sensitivity against sufferers and their households. Nonetheless, “Based on a True Story” guarantees to be an intriguing mental mystery that highlights the perils of obsession and the results of chasing killer concepts.