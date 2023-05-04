Justin Herbert contract extension: Chargers GM Tom Telesco says there’s no QB blueprint for future deal

With Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson already securing contract extensions, all eyes at the moment are on Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow. As the following in line to obtain large paydays, the 2020 first-round choices are being carefully watched. For the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s financially prudent to pay Herbert prior to Burrow. Given that Jackson used the $52 million in moderate annual wage to surpass Hurts in his $51 million in step with season simply ten days after Hurts signed his extension, there’s a barometer within the moderate annual wage for Herbert.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco stated to Sirius XM NFL Radio that any quarterback contract signed serves as some degree of dialog, however he does not view any contract as a blueprint. He defined that they’d choose positive pieces from a contract that they prefer, whilst the agent would cherry-pick some issues that they like. Ultimately, they target to achieve a compromise that works for all events, however Telesco didn’t give a time frame for this.

Herbert is coming off his first playoff look in his three-year occupation and continues to set new benchmarks for quarterbacks. Through his first 3 seasons, he has probably the most passing yards ever for a quarterback at 14,089, and his 1,316 completions had been additionally probably the most amongst quarterbacks. Additionally, Herbert’s 94 passing touchdowns path best Dan Marino on this span, whilst his 13 game-winning drives path best Dak Prescott for probably the most in NFL historical past. He finished 68.2% of his passes for 4,739 yards final season, however his 25 landing passes had been a occupation low with a passer score of 93.2. However, Herbert stays one of the vital most sensible passers within the sport.

The Chargers intention to get an extension executed quickly, however they’d have paid Herbert much less if they’d finished his deal a month in the past.