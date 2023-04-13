Oklahoma Justice Department to take abortion pill fight to Supreme Court: Garland By accuratenewsinfo April 13, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp This follows an appeals court docket ruling that may limit get right of entry to. post credit to Source link TagsabortioncourtDepartmentfightGarlandJusticepillSupreme Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTexas Senate pushes tougher prison sentencing for illegal gun useNext articleEarnings Season Arrives With Recession Fears Front and Center More articles Florida travel advisory issued by state LGBTQ civil rights group April 13, 2023 Women’s tennis tour ends Peng Shuai-inspired China boycott April 13, 2023 US jobless claims rise but remain at historically low levels April 13, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Watermelon diet for weight loss: Pros and cons you need to know April 13, 2023 Earnings Season Arrives With Recession Fears Front and Center April 13, 2023 Texas Senate pushes tougher prison sentencing for illegal gun use April 13, 2023 2023 NBA Draft: Arkansas PG Anthony Black turns pro after standout freshman season April 13, 2023 Red Sox vs. Rays odds, prediction, line, start time: 2023 MLB picks, April 13 best bets from computer model April 13, 2023