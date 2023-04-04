Jury awards family of teen killed by Texas cop $21.6 million

Roy Oliver used to be convicted of homicide within the loss of life of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. A verdict used to be reached in his federal civil trial.

DALLAS — A jury has reached a verdict within the federal civil trial for a former North Texas officer who used to be convicted within the homicide of a 15-year-old boy in 2018.

The trial started ultimate week for Roy Oliver, who used to be an officer with the Balch Springs Police Department when he fatally shot Jordan Edwards on April 29, 2017.

While responding to a disturbance name, Oliver shot right into a car with 5 youngsters inside of that used to be riding away. Edwards used to be shot within the again of the top and died.

Oliver used to be discovered accountable of homicide in 2018 and used to be sentenced to fifteen years in state jail.

Now, Oliver used to be again in court docket as Edwards' family filed a civil lawsuit, in the hunt for damages.

After listening to testimony ultimate week, the jury on Monday discovered that Oliver used over the top power when he killed Edwards and that he’s no longer entitled to certified immunity, which is usually used to give protection to officials and their movements from civil proceedings.

The jury additionally awarded Edwards’ family a complete of $21.6 million within the lawsuit: $8.5 million to Edwards’ father, Odell, for damages; $2.1 million in property for damages equivalent to psychological anguish and funeral bills; and $11 million in punitive damages.

During the trial ultimate week, the jury heard testimony from Odell Edwards and Oliver himself.

Oliver mentioned in his testimony: “I grieve for the family and what they are going through.” When speaking in regards to the incident, he mentioned, “I was just in fear that he was moving for a firearm.”