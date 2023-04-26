Judge Sentences Trump Allies in ‘We Build the Wall’ Scheme

In 2019, Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran injured in Iraq, shaped a nonprofit workforce to build the border barrier that then-President Donald J. Trump had promised. It used to be known as merely We Build the Wall.

Mr. Kolfage had 3 co-founders: a Colorado entrepreneur named Timothy Shea; a Florida financier, Andrew Badolato; and Stephen Okay. Bannon, who had served as an adviser to Mr. Trump.

Mr. Badolato and Mr. Bannon took vital regulate of day by day operations, in keeping with federal prosecutors. Mr. Kolfage, who misplaced each legs and a part of his proper arm in Iraq, used to be the workforce’s public face, pledging that every one cash raised would pass towards a wall between the United States and Mexico and that he would “not take a penny of compensation.”

In 2020, on the other hand, prosecutors accused Mr. Badolato, Mr. Bannon, Mr. Kolfage and Mr. Shea of receiving masses of 1000’s of bucks, with some going to private bills, like boat bills.