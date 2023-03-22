Ju’Coby Pittman wins re-election in Jacksonville City Council District 10

Jacksonville FL City Council District 10 candidates (left to right) Keshan Gainey Chambliss, Ju’Coby Pittman, Vanessa Cullins Hopkins and Kim Stephens Perry. [Provided by the candidates]

Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman won re-election Tuesday, besting three Democratic opponents to hold onto her position.

- Advertisement -

Pittman, who was first appointed to the seat by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2018 after three earlier failed bids for City Council, argued voters should value her service on the City Council and as the longtime CEO of the Clara White Mission.

But that didn’t stop three fellow Democrats from filing for the seat.

Vanessa Cullins Hopkins, a retired obstetrician, medical professor and Planned Parenthood executive, had argued Pittman had failed to provide the necessary services for the Northside district.

- Advertisement -

Kim Stephens Perry, a technology project manager, had argued her skills would allow her to address the district’s serious issues if she’s elected.

Keshan Gainey Chambliss had argued her experience as an officer in the Florida Air National Guard made her uniquely qualified to handle the District 10 City Council seat.

District 10 covers neighborhoods from Grand Park to the Trout River, mostly north of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. It is the City Council’s Blackest district, with about 85% of the population identifying as Black in the 2020 Census. The district includes neighborhoods like Brentwood, Panama Park, Ribault Manor and Sherwood Forest, and it is home to Raines, Ribault and Andrew Jackson high schools.

Jacksonville City Council District 10. [The Tributary]

- Advertisement -

Read More: Jacksonville City Council District 10: Candidates say Northside deserves better

Related