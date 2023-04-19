JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein suit

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon will have to go through up to two days of wondering through legal professionals dealing with proceedings over whether or not the financial institution can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of stripling women and girls

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon will have to go through up to two days of wondering through legal professionals dealing with proceedings over whether or not the financial institution can be held liable in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of stripling women and girls, a federal pass judgement on mentioned Tuesday.

During a phone convention with legal professionals, Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ordered Dimon to put aside two days for deposition testimony, even though he didn’t specify when. He mentioned sooner or later of testimony may be enough and legal professionals would have to get his approval to proceed to a 2d day.

The New York financial institution, the country’s biggest, has been sued through the federal government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and two girls, each recognized as Jane Doe, who say they have been abused through Epstein.

The proceedings contend JPMorgan will have to have noticed proof of Epstein’s intercourse trafficking and have shyed away from taking advantage of it.

The financial institution, but even so denying the allegations, has sued one among its former executives, announcing the person concealed Epstein’s many years of intercourse abuse and trafficking to stay Epstein as a consumer.

Darin Oduyoye, a JPMorgan spokesperson, mentioned legal professionals for the proceedings in opposition to JPMorgan “know our CEO has no relevant knowledge, but persists with this media stunt designed for headlines and clicks.”

He mentioned a overview of greater than 20 years of emails and different paperwork made it transparent that Dimon had no involvement with Epstein or his accounts.

“He does not recall ever meeting, speaking or communicating with him,” Oduyoye mentioned.

Epstein was once 66 when he killed himself in a federal prison cellular in August 2019 as he awaited trial on intercourse trafficking fees. Federal prosecutors had accused him of paying underage women masses of bucks for massages at his properties in Florida and New York, the place he then molested them.

Lawyers for JPMorgan didn’t right away go back messages in quest of remark.