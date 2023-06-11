Josh Taylor’s world title reign ended by unanimous decision loss to Teofimo Lopez in New York | Boxing News

Josh Taylor misplaced his WBO super-lightweight title and unbeaten document after Teofimo Lopez delivered a masterful issues win in New York.

The Scotsman’s world title reign, which stretched again to May 2019, got here to an finish as Taylor struggled to take care of the blurring fists and slick motion of Lopez, who took command in the second one part of the bout to seal victory with rankings of 115-113, 115-115 and 117-111.

Taylor, returning to the hoop for the primary time since a contentious win over Jack Catterall in February 2022, had made an excellent get started to the combat in Madison Square Garden.





Image:

Teofimo Lopez celebrates victory at Madison Square Garden

Using his measurement and succeed in merit, the 32-year-old southpaw produced some correct jabs and crunching frame photographs in the early rounds.

Lopez slipped to the canvas in the 3rd, however then driven Taylor to the ground in the fourth sooner than staggering the Scot in the overall seconds of the spherical with a formidable shot.

Taylor fired again in the following spherical with a crisp aggregate, even though Lopez cranked up the aggression in the 6th, slipping one punch underneath the belt line as he regained command.

Taylor says he desires a rematch with Lopez however would additionally imagine shifting up in weight



Lopez oozed self belief in the 7th, however had to take in a few blank photographs from Taylor sooner than he rocked him with a proper hand on the finish of the spherical.

The Brooklyn boxer indulged in some showboating in the 8th as he endured to exhibit his hand pace and Taylor used to be then rocked in the 9th.

Lopez lifted his fingers in triumph in the eleventh, an early birthday party after he afflicted his opponent with extra swift punches.

Lopez mentioned he regretted the robust statements he made to advertise the combat



Taylor used to be once more left unsteady on his ft after Lopez ended the combat on most sensible to seize a world title in a 2nd weight magnificence.

“I would love to do it again”

“No excuses,” mentioned Taylor, who had vacated the WBC, IBF and WBA belts whilst he focused a rematch with Catterall, which used to be known as off after he suffered a foot harm.

“He was better on the night. It is what it is so congratulations to Teofimo,”

“I would love to do it again. I know I am better than that and I know I can beat him.

“So sure, I would like to do it once more however he is the champ and the ball is in his courtroom.”

Lopez said: “I simply need to thank God first. It has been a very long time coming.

“We just beat the number one champion, Josh Taylor, former undisputed champion.”