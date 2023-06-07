Johnston defeats Brough in Denver’s runoff election for mayor







Former state Sen. Mike Johnston defeated former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough, 54% to 46%, in a runoff election for mayor of Denver on Tuesday. This was once town’s 5th open mayoral election since 1959.

Incumbent Michael Hancock, a Democrat, was once first elected in 2011 and was once term-limited.

While the election was once formally nonpartisan, each Brough and Johnston have been Democrats.

Axios Denver’s reported that Johnston received “with support from a coalition of progressives and $5 million in outside spending from national big-money donors.”

Satellite spending crowned $6.4 million between the 2 applicants, with $4.9 million supporting Johnston and $1.4 million supporting Brough.

Both applicants recognized public protection, housing and homelessness as key problems in the race.

In a sequence of place papers, Johnston said he would building up the standard and amount of legislation enforcement in town, make housing extra reasonably priced, and finish homelessness by means of the tip of his first time period.

Denver has a strong mayor govt, the place the mayor serves as leader government and town council operates as a legislative department. The mayor units town funds, nominates division heads and appoints greater than 700 officers citywide. The mayor additionally oversees the Denver International Airport, police and sheriff departments, and the group making plans and building division.

Denver is the nineteenth biggest town in the United States by means of inhabitants. Twenty-nine of the 100 biggest towns are retaining mayoral elections in 2023. Democrats dangle 62 top-100 mayoral places of work, Republicans dangle 26, independents dangle 3, and nonpartisan mayors dangle seven. Two mayors’ partisan affiliations are unknown.

