John Beasley actor death: Veteran character actor John Beasley, who appeared in the TV drama ‘Everwood,’ dies at 79

(Photo via Paul Archuleta/WireImage by means of Getty Images)

Actor John Beasley attends TV Land’s new sitcom “The Soul Man” ultimate episode taping wrap birthday party at CBS Studios on July 27, 2012 in Studio City, California.

OMAHA, Neb. — John Beasley, the veteran character actor who performed a kindly faculty bus motive force on the TV drama “Everwood” and appeared in dozens of flicks relationship again to the Nineteen Eighties, has died. He used to be 79.

Beasley died Tuesday after a “brief and unexpected illness” at a clinic in his place of birth of Omaha, his supervisor, Don Spradlin, stated.

Beasley performed an assistant trainer in the 1993 soccer movie “Rudy” and a retired preacher in 1997’s “The Apostle,” co-starring and directed via Robert Duvall.

On TV, Beasley used to be the father of Cedric the Entertainer in the TV Land comedy “The Soul Man” and later starred for 4 seasons along Treat Williams in The WB’s “Everwood.”

Most not too long ago, Beasley had small portions in the Showtime drama “Your Honor,” with Bryan Cranston, and “The Mandalorian,” a Star Wars offshoot on Disney+.

For greater than a dozen years, he ran the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha, the place he used to be born in 1943.

“To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me,” Beasley advised the newsletter American Theatre closing yr.

He is survived via Judy, his spouse of 58 years; two sons, Michael and Tyrone; and 6 grandchildren, together with Malik Beasley, who performs for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA veteran paid tribute to his grandfather on Instagram.

“To the man who put the Beasleys on the map,” he wrote.

Disney is the dad or mum corporate of this station.