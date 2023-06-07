Joe Burrow hits two home runs taking batting practice with Reds, after A.J. Brown has three HRs at Phillies BP

Joe Burrow already is the preferred athlete in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, the Bengals quarterback confirmed Cincinnati fanatics he can it appears hit a baseball in addition to he can throw a soccer.

Burrow and a couple of different Bengals avid gamers have been wonder visitors at Great American Ballpark, taking phase in Cincinnati Reds batting practice. The Bengals quarterback determined to take a couple of hacks, and ended up hitting two over the fence.

- Advertisement -

There’s additionally pictures of Burrow taking some swings previous to the Reds’ sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The home runs added to the beauty of Burrow, who has taken the Bengals to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances. He completed the 2022 season tied for 2nd within the NFL in passing touchdowns (35), whilst score 5th in completions (414), 5th in passing yards (4,475) and 6th in passer score (100.8).

Over the final two seasons, Burrow leads the NFL in passer score (104.8) and is 3rd within the NFL in landing passes (69). The Bengals have long gone 22-10 in his final 32 begins, whilst Burrow has compiled a 5-2 postseason report in that extend.

- Advertisement -

Burrow is not the one skilled soccer participant to move backyard this week. Philadelphia Eagles extensive receiver A.J. Brown took some swings at Philadelphia Phillies batting practice on Tuesday, as the previous MLB draft pick out and Under Armour All-American (who batted at the back of Bo Bichette in that 2015 sport) hit a home run whilst hitting with Jalen Hurts.

NFL avid gamers are extra than simply soccer avid gamers. Burrow and Brown are proving they’re just right in different sports activities too.