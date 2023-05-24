Joaquin Castro calls Aaron Martinez’s death a hate crime

Trevor McEuen is lately being hung on homicide fees, accused of taking pictures 35-year-old Juan Martinez more than one instances on May 1 close to town of Forney. Martinez’s circle of relatives have claimed that McEuen, who’s white, focused him as a result of he was once Hispanic.
This case has ended in calls for hate crime fees to be filed towards McEuen, with Julian Castro, former US Housing Secretary and mayor of San Antonio, taking to social media to air his considerations. Castro mentioned that “Texas is becoming a dangerous place for Hispanics because state and local authorities refuse to take our safety seriously… federal prosecutors need to step in to ensure justice is served.”