Jimmy Kimmel addresses Will Smith slap in Oscars 2023 monologue 

Everyone all over knew ‘the slap’ was once going to come back up right through Sunday’s Oscars. Here’s how they addressed it.

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel was once assured to reference The Slap in his monologue — he wanted just a little over seven mins (about 10 1/2 mins into the telecast) earlier than he made his first veiled connection with Will Smith’s notorious slapping of Chris Rock closing 12 months.

- Advertisement - “We have nominees from every corner of Dublin,” Kimmel stated. “Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.”

Less than 3 mins later, he was once just a little extra direct: “We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe,” Kimmel stated. “So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.”

MORE: How a lot is Jimmy Kimmel getting paid to host the Oscars?

- Advertisement - Smith received his absolute best actor Oscar now not lengthy after the slap.

Kimmel later made his 3rd slap reference earlier than the documentary function class.

“Our next category is documentary feature, which as you may recall is where we had that little skirmish last year,” Kimmel stated. “Hopefully this time it goes off without a hitch, or at least without Hitch.”

- Advertisement - Will Smith performed “Hitch” in the 2005 movie the place he starred reverse Eva Mendes as a matchmaker of types.

Because of closing 12 months’s incident, Smith may not be in attendance Sunday and do not be expecting to look him on the Oscars anytime quickly. He was once banned by way of the movie academy from attending for 10 years.

Who will provide absolute best actor?

Smith’s absence leaves open the query of who would be the presenter for the most productive actor class.

Usually, the former 12 months’s appearing winners provide the awards for absolute best actor and absolute best actress. But that may not be the case this time. Who’ll change Smith in presenting absolute best actress is solely one of the vital questions heading into the rite.

While Smith is banned from attending the Oscars, he’s technically nonetheless eligible to be nominated for awards.

Who is banned from the Oscars?