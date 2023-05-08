Jim Harbaugh loves mowing the lawn, Michigan coach wants to know why more kids aren’t cutting grass

Jim Harbaugh, who has constructed a stellar occupation in soccer as a participant and a coach, lately admitted in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he would have most well-liked to paintings on lawns as a substitute, had he now not been in sports activities. Despite incomes more or less $10 million yearly as the Michigan coach, Harbaugh continues to mow his garden himself, pronouncing it clears his head and permits him time to bring to mind new performs; the process additionally makes him be ok with what he has completed and is helping him lower your expenses. However, he has been disillusioned through the reducing selection of Ann Arbor citizens, together with kids, who additionally mow their lawns, now that landscaping firms had been taking up the activity.

Harbaugh stays occupied with Michigan’s final purpose of profitable a CFP name, although the group has time and again arise quick lately. Despite cruising thru the 2022 season with a 13-0 get started, the Wolverines misplaced to TCU all over the CFP semifinals and failed to clinch a name. Harbaugh’s school training file stands at 132 wins and 52 losses; this comprises his a hit four-season run as the coach of Stanford and his present stint at Michigan, the place he has compiled a 74-25 file.