Jim Brown, Football Great and Civil Rights Champion, Dies at 87

Jim Brown, the Cleveland Browns fullback who was once acclaimed as one of the most largest avid gamers in professional soccer historical past, and who remained within the public eye as a Hollywood motion hero and a civil rights activist, regardless that his identify was once later tarnished through accusations of violent habits in opposition to ladies, died on Thursday night time at his house in Los Angeles. He was once 87.

His circle of relatives introduced his demise on Friday on Instagram.

Playing for the Browns from 1957 to 1965 after incomes all-American honors at Syracuse University in soccer and lacrosse, Brown helped take Cleveland to the 1964 National Football League championship.

In any recreation, he dragged defenders when he wasn’t working over them or knocking down them with a stiff arm. He eluded them together with his footwork when he wasn’t sweeping round ends and outrunning them. He by no means neglected a recreation, piercing defensive traces in 118 consecutive regular-season video games, regardless that he performed 365 days with a damaged toe and any other with a sprained wrist.

“All you can do is grab, hold, hang on and wait for help,” Sam Huff, the Hall of Fame heart linebacker for the Giants and the Washington workforce now referred to as the Commanders, as soon as informed Time mag.