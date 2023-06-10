Jets’ Aaron Rodgers praises Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson: They could be the ‘best’ corner and receiver in NFL





Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no longer been with the Jets for lengthy, however he’s already loving his time in New York, announcing the ultimate six weeks were “about the most fun” he is had in some time. One factor Rodgers is inspired by way of along with his new squad are his new teammates. They have already made a super impact on the four-time NFL MVP, who feels two avid gamers in explicit can develop into the perfect in the trade.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and large receiver and Garrett Wilson each had very good seasons ultimate 12 months, incomes the NFL Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year award, respectively.

Rodgers has been ready to peer the two Jets stars at paintings in particular person at OTAs and likes what he sees. The long term Hall of Famer believes Gardner and Wilson can dominate their place, turning into No. 1 in the league.

“We’ve got, at some point possibly, the best corner and the best receiver in the NFL,” Rodgers stated, via the New York Post. “It’s a legit possibility for those two guys. Maybe not this upcoming year — I still think Davante [Adams] is in a league of his own — but those two kids are so talented.”

Rodgers says Gardner and Wilson with the ability to compete towards each and every different in apply is raising them each.

“How we take the next step is to talk about the things that give us the most issues,” Rodgers stated. “To talk about release issues [caused by Gardner] and what’s hard on Garrett, and then Sauce telling Garrett what’s hard on him. I think right now, we have good communication with those guys. They battle, they compete.”

Gardner had 20 passes defended in 2022, a league top, together with two interceptions. Meanwhile, Wilson completed his rookie season with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and 4 touchdowns and will have to finally end up as Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver subsequent season.

“At least one time a practice he does something that I kind of look back at [the coaches] and whoever is watching and go, ‘Wow!'” Rodgers stated.

The Jets will kick off their season at house towards divisional opponent Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.” It will be the first appearing of ways Rodgers’ chemistry with Wilson interprets to the fields when it counts.