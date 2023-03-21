Jerry Newton road rage death: Suspect arrested

Police mentioned a 40-year-old guy from Decatur faces two prison fees for the loss of life of Jerry W. Newton.

RHOME, Texas — Note: The video above was once uploaded sooner than the arrest.

- Advertisement - Police in Wise County say they have got arrested a person following an investigation on a dangerous road rage incident.

The Rhome Police Department shared on social media Tuesday that they have got arrested Decatur resident James Paul Proulx, 40, in connection to the loss of life of Jerry Wayne Newton, 55.

On March 10, police mentioned Newton was once driving his bike when the driving force of a pickup truck hauling a trailer chased him down the freeway, compelled him off the road and onto a mean.

- Advertisement - Newtown was once then taken to a Fort Worth clinic the place he was once pronounced useless.

Rhome police mentioned Proulx has been booked within the Wise County prison for 2 prison fees associated with the crash: One depend of manslaughter and one depend of coincidence involving private harm or loss of life.

The division mentioned they have got been investigating the crash along Texas DPS and the Texas Rangers. Police credit the arrest to witnesses of the crash and people who despatched guidelines at the suspect automobile.

- Advertisement - When the crash took place, a witness that noticed the crash stopped to lend a hand Newton and gave a 911 dispatcher an outline of the suspect automobile.

The following Tuesday – March 14 – Rhome police launched an outline and symbol of the suspect automobile. That automobile was once noticed in safety video from the church Newton had attended for 15 years.

During Newton’s visitation, Pastor James Withers instructed WFAA that he believed the surveillance pictures was once divine intervention.

“It was remarkable the way the providence of God worked out where the very church where he was a security was used to bring about, hopefully, his capture,” Withers mentioned.

Newton’s son, Kody, instructed WFAA that his dad was once on his strategy to paintings safety on the Good Guys Car Show that morning, one among his favourite occasions.

He described his father as a troublesome employee who taught his youngsters the which means of dedication.