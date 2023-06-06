‘Jerry Maguire’ star Cuba Gooding Jr. faces start of civil trial in rape case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is dealing with a civil trial on allegations that he raped a lady in a New York City resort 10 years in the past. The Oscar-winning star of “Jerry Maguire” maintains that the come upon was once consensual after the pair met at a close-by eating place. The trial, which was once scheduled to start with jury variety in Manhattan federal court docket, centres across the girl’s declare that Gooding raped her in his room after persuading her to sign up for him. His legal professionals, then again, say that the intercourse was once consensual, and that the lady later bragged in regards to the come upon to others. The lawsuit seeks $6 million in damages.

The girl’s identification has no longer been made public, even if a pass judgement on dominated that she should expose her title all through the trial. The accused rapist could also be being investigated in relation to over 30 different girls who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct akin to groping, undesirable kissing and different beside the point behaviour. Three girls are set to testify that they have been subjected to surprising sexual attacks or tried attacks after assembly Gooding in social settings akin to fairs, bars, nightclubs and eating places. The Associated Press does no longer most often establish attack survivors except permission has been granted.

One of the ladies who is about to testify is Kelsey Harbert, who reported that Gooding fondled her with out consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge close to Times Square in 2019. After Gooding pleaded responsible in a New York state court docket to a price that spared him from prison or a crook historical past, Harbert lamented that she had no longer had her day in court docket.

Gooding was once allowed to plead responsible to a misdemeanor in April 2022. He admitted to forcibly kissing a employee at a New York nightclub in 2018. He was once accepted to withdraw his responsible plea and as an alternative plead responsible to a non-criminal harassment violation if he stayed out of bother and finished six months of alcohol and behavioural counselling. This helped do away with his crook document and save you additional consequences.