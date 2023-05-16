Jericka Duncan’s interview with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown: extended cut





In the 12 months 2022, a devastating and racially-motivated taking pictures came about at a grocery retailer positioned within the town of Buffalo, New York, ensuing within the lack of ten treasured lives, with 3 others being significantly injured. With the one-year anniversary of this horrific incident drawing near, CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan sat down with the esteemed Mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown, to replicate at the tragedy and discover the efforts which have been made since then to lend a hand heal the neighborhood.

The insightful and poignant interview supplies a deeper working out of the unfathomable ache felt via the folks of Buffalo, and highlights the continual and ongoing efforts being made to forestall such incidents from happening someday. Bearing testimony to the bravery and resilience of the folks of Buffalo, the interview underscores their dedication to overcoming the stressful occasions that shook their neighborhood.

