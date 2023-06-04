Jeff Zucker’s View From Outside CNN: He Could Do Better

The seminar was once to be on media management. Dozens of scholars filling a school room at Yale University in April have been there to be informed concerning the industry from a person who had commanded consideration in TV regulate rooms and company boardrooms for many years earlier than a surprising go out remaining 12 months.

What they were given was once outstanding candor about that go out.

- Advertisement -

Jeff Zucker, who were president of CNN for 9 years, advised the gang that he believed the community’s former house owners used his dating with Allison Gollust — who was once additionally in attendance — as a pretext for eliminating him, 3 folks accustomed to his feedback mentioned.

In entrance of the scholars — the place different high-profile media executives, together with Bob Iger of Disney, have been scheduled to talk the similar day — Mr. Zucker when put next his failure to divulge his dating with Ms. Gollust, CNN’s former communications leader, to delivering a perilous weapon.

“I gave them a gun, and they shot me with it,” Mr. Zucker mentioned, in line with the folks.

- Advertisement -

That Mr. Zucker would evaluate his compelled departure to a gunshot wound underscores the intensity of his frustration along with his remaining days at a community he managed with exacting element for years.