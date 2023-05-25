Jan. 6 rioter who was seen in Pelosi’s office is chided by judge at sentencing

(*6*)

Richard “Bigo” Barnett was sentenced on Wednesday to 4 years and 6 months in jail for his position in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

Barnett turned into one of the vital recognizable figures in the 2021 assault after pictures circulated appearing him along with his toes propped up on a table in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Barnett profited from on-line fundraisers or even attempted promoting signed copies of the footage on social media.

He was convicted in January on all fees, together with felonies for obstruction of an reputable continuing and civil dysfunction in addition to a number of misdemeanors.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of President Donald Trump sits within the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 6, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP by the use of Getty Images, FILE

In explaining his sentencing resolution Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper famous Barnett’s loss of regret, pronouncing he did not consider that Barnett was merely swept up in the rioting mob, as Barnett had testified.

“You were an active participant,” Cooper stated.

Leaning again in his chair — and dressed in a protracted white beard, grey go well with jacket, silver tie and darkish pink blouse — Barnett, 63, gazed again at the judge. When he was known as ahead for his ultimate remarks earlier than sentencing, he struck a most commonly defiant tone however apologized for being “angry that day.”

He additionally stated he’d “behaved perfectly” whilst he was loose on supervised liberate.

Despite touting his admiration and toughen for legislation enforcement, Barnett claimed “peaceful” protesters had been attacked by police at the Capitol two years in the past.

“I was angry that day,” he stated. “I admit I was angry, and I apologize for that.”

In this Jan. 10, 2023, report photograph, Richard Barnett, left, an Arkansas guy who was photographed along with his toes on a table in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office all the way through the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol rebellion, arrives at federal court docket in Washington, D.C., along with his lawyers, Joseph McBride, proper, and Bradford Geyer, 2nd from proper. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP, FILE

Barnett insisted the federal government “misconstrues every word I say” and that “they want me to be remorseful for things I did not do.”

He was ordered to self-surrender to government after you have his affairs in order Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Pelosi’s personnel had been “psychologically traumatized” by the occasions of Jan. 6. Many aides left the office afterwards and a few left executive altogether.