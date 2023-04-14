(*6*)

He was once on the entrance of the mob that pinned an officer in a doorway.

A Jan. 6 rioter observed in chaotic video assaulting and pinning a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a doorway was once sentenced Friday to 7 years and 6 months in jail.

Patrick McCaughey was once on the entrance of the mob that trapped D.C. officer Daniel Hodges the construction’s decrease West Terrace tunnel as he was once many times assaulted by means of rioters.

Judge Trevor McFadden described the assault as a number of the “most dangerous and violent clashes with police” and that McCaughey’s movements amounted to “some of the most egregious crimes committed on that day.”

Officer Hodges instructed the courtroom the trauma he skilled in that doorway continues to hang-out him and that “all Americans” have been sufferers of McCaughley’s assault.

“Not a day goes by that I do not recall the events of January 6,” he mentioned.

Officer Hodges is pictured being overwhelmed within the doorway right through the revolt at the USA Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. Washington DC Police

Wearing a dishevelled orange quick sleeve jumpsuit and a dressing the pass judgement on in a somber tone, McCaughey mentioned what he did on Jan. 6 was once “the greatest embarrassment of my life.”

“I will be a felon … unworthy of the trust and rights I once enjoyed,” McCaughey mentioned.

(*7*) Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges testifies right through the outlet listening to of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the Jan, 6 assault at the U.S. Capitol, July 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Jim Bourg/Pool by way of Reuters

Patrick Edward McCaughey observed pictured on this undated picture, was once indicted within the Jan. 6, 2021 revolt. DC Police Department

McCaughey apologized to the police and his personal circle of relatives prior to the pass judgement on learn and defined his sentence.

McFadden mentioned McCaughey’s expression of regret and loss of prior felony historical past weighed in choose of a lighter sentence.

The pass judgement on in the end rejected the federal government’s advice of 15-plus years. Instead he issued 3 separate sentences, all to be served at the same time as.