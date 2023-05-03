Jamie Foxx medical condition update: Actor breaks silence online







Actor Jamie Foxx has shared an replace about his condition following his hospitalisation 3 weeks in the past because of a medical complication. In his first public observation because the incident, Foxx thanked fanatics for his or her toughen, declaring that he used to be “feeling blessed” as he continues to recuperate whilst filming in Atlanta. Until now, little element has emerged about Foxx’s condition, which resulted in his substitute at the subsequent season of the Fox recreation display “Beat Shazam” by means of Nick Cannon. Foxx’s daughter Corinne, who’s a DJ at the programme, may even now not seem, with Kelly Osbourne filling in as visitor DJ. Foxx, who received an Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of pianist Ray Charles, may be famend as a singer.