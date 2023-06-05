‘It was tough’: World War II veterans return to Utah Beach to mark D-Day’s 79th anniversary

ON UTAH BEACH, France — World War II veterans shared bright reminiscences of D-Day and the combating as dozens returned to Normandy seashores and key fight websites to mark the 79th anniversary of the decisive attack that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi regulate.

Looking on the vastness of Utah Beach, its sand blowing in robust wind and brilliant sunshine, 99-year-old Robert Gibson remembered: “it was tough.”

Gibson landed there on June 6, 1944 along greater than 150,000 different Allied troops.

He mentioned there have been “lots of casualties. We had almost run over bodies to get in the beach. Never forget we were only 18, 19 years old. … I’m glad I made it.”

The first activity of his battalion, he mentioned, was “to guard an ammunition dump and the first night it got struck. You didn’t know where you were to go. Bullets were going all over the place. But we ducked it.”

On Monday, veterans have been greeted to the sound of bagpipes at the Pegasus Memorial, where they attended a ceremony commemorating a key operation in the first minutes of the D-Day operations, when troops had to take control of a strategic bridge.

World War II veterans Jake Larson, a 100-year-old American, and Bill Gladden, a 99-year-old British national, met at the memorial where they had a close discussion.

“I want to give you a hug, thank you. I got tears in my eyes. We were meant to meet,” Larson told Gladden, their hands clasped.

Larson, who has more than 600,000 followers on TikTok, explained with enthusiasm: “I’m just a country boy. Now I’m a star on TikTok. You can see me all over: ‘Papa Jake.’ I’m a legend! I didn’t plan this, it came about.”

Larson landed on Omaha Beach, where he ran under machine-gun fire and made it to the cliffs without being wounded.

“I’m 100 with out an pain or a ache. You can’t pretend that,” he mentioned.

U.S. veteran Andrew Negra returned for the primary time to Utah Beach this yr. The final time he stood there was when he landed on July 18, 1944.

He was “amazed” by way of the nice and cozy welcome from native French other people: “Every place we went, people are cheering, clapping, and they’ve been doing this for I don’t know how many years.”

At age 99, Negra is the only member of his battalion who is still alive. Braving the wind to walk on the beach for a few minutes, he said, “So many we lost. And here I am.”

Negra participated in combat operations until his division reached eastern Germany in April 1945.

On Sunday, more than 40 American veterans of World War II formed a parade, using wheelchairs, along the streets of the small town of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, where thousands of paratroopers jumped not long after midnight on June 6, 1944.

Cheerful crowds applauded, calling out “Merci” and “Thank you.” Children waved, and lots of households requested for a photograph with the boys.

Donnie Edwards, president of the Best Defense Foundation, a nonprofit group that is helping World War II veterans talk over with former battlefields, mentioned, “For us, every year is a big one.”

Given the ages of the warriors who fought just about 8 a long time in the past, Edwards seen, “Nothing is guaranteed. So we want to make sure that we do everything we can to get them an incredible and enjoyable experience.”

The veterans then headed to Sainte-Marie-du-Mont for a short lived rite at a monument honoring the U.S. Navy that overlooks Utah Beach.

“The fallen will never be forgotten. The veteran will ever be honored,” an inscription within the stone reads.

Some of the almost-centenarians requested volunteers to accompany them at the extensive stretch of sand.

Matthew Yacovino, 98, changed into emotional as he remembered what came about there to his older brother, who nearly died after his jeep blew up all through the landings.

“The driver got killed and my brother fell on the beach unconscious,” Yacovino said with tears in the eyes.

His brother eventually recovered. Yacovino himself served as a U.S. combat air crewman during the war.

Like others who come to Normandy for historical reenactments of what transpired there, Valérie and Lionel Draucourt, visitors from the Paris region, dressed in khaki uniforms. They wanted to pay their respects to the veterans.

“Frankly, I don’t think we can quite fathom what they lived through. We can’t understand it, it’s so big, it’s crazy,” Lionel Draucourt mentioned.

Veterans were due to take part in official ceremonies of the 79th anniversary on Tuesday, including at the Normandy American Cemetery.

On D-Day, Allied troops landed on the beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats. On that single day, 4,414 Allied soldiers lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded.

On the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded.

U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, wired that the importance of the commemorations “for memorializing the efforts that they did and what they did.”

“They were fighting to make sure that fascism and Nazism didn’t stay in control of Europe. Ultimately, we all know that they were successful,” Milley mentioned.

Nicolas Garriga contributed to this tale.