‘It was horrifying’ | 11-year-old beaten at school, family calls for accountability after seeing video online

Trigger caution: the video is also tense to observe. The boy suffered a concussion after the assault at a faculty in Carrizo Springs.

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — Carrizo Springs CISD is investigating a violent assault on a scholar this week. The incident was captured on video and the sufferer’s family says it was posted on social media.

"It was horrifying," stated Jessica Garcia. "I cried so much."

Garcia says she was known as to Carrizo Springs Intermediate School early Monday morning.

“And they just told me that there was a fight,” stated Garcia. “They couldn’t tell me who it was or give me any names. I was told my son was in the nurse’s office and that the officer at the school was going to take a statement. When I saw my son, his face was starting to swell. They gave him an icepack for his wrist. I said I was going to take my son the hospital and I would be back. His left wrist was sprained from where he tried to protect his face. There’s no fracture or broken bones, but the doctors think he had a concussion.”

- Advertisement - That similar evening, Garcia says her daughter confirmed her the video on TikTok. In it, you’ll see Garcia’s son consuming breakfast when a scholar approaches him from at the back of.

The dialog is inaudible, however inside moments, the coed may also be noticed lifting Garcia’s son out of his seat and throwing him at the flooring. The scholar then punches Garcia’s son many times. At least one scholar may also be heard yelling, “Choke him!” About 30 seconds later, an grownup who seems to be a cafeteria employee, rushes over. She yells, “Stop! Stop!” and flags anyone over.

Garcia believes the assault was deliberate via at least two scholars, together with the aggressor.

"There was no faculty, there was no teacher, no one was around them," stated Garcia. "The lunch lady had to leave her post to stop the fight. Where were the teachers that were supposed to be watching the kids?"

Garcia says she confirmed the video to the major, together with the varsity’s “no tolerance” coverage, and requested for an investigation.

According to the Carrizo Springs CISD website, bullying and combating are prohibited. So is freeing subject material of a minor with out consent. These behaviors can lead to elimination from magnificence, elimination from transportation, in-school suspension, and out-of-school suspension. Aggravated attack can result in expulsion.

“I expect them to punish these kids,” stated Garcia. “And I expect for the safety of the children at the school to be way better than it is. They need to hire more teachers’ aids, or whoever it is that helps in the mornings. They need more security guards. Something needs to change! My son said he was afraid and didn’t want to go back to school.”

Wednesday evening, prison suggest for Carrizo Springs CISD launched the next commentary:

“On behalf of our client, the Carrizo Springs Consolidated Independent School District (“District”), this letter is a reaction on your request for a commentary referring to a student-related incident at Carrizo Springs Intermediate School. The incident happened within the cafeteria, whilst scholars have been having breakfast. During this time, scholars are steadily supervised via an administrator, an officer, academics, and cafeteria personnel. On the date and time at factor, an administrator, an officer, and 3 academics have been supervising the cafeteria, together with the cafeteria personnel. The scholars weren’t unsupervised. In accordance with District coverage, there’s an ongoing investigation into the topic and the investigation is being performed pursuant to acceptable District coverage, state legislation, and federal legislation.

We perceive the general public’s passion on this topic and are dedicated to being as clear as imaginable, on the other hand the District is obligated to appreciate the privateness and prison rights of the scholars which might be concerned. As such, we’re not able to remark to any extent further in regards to the investigation or any disciplinary motion, for the reason that District shall no longer reveal scholar data to the general public.

Please word that our precedence is the security and well-being of our scholars, college, and personnel. The District will proceed to behave based on District coverage, state legislation, and federal legislation.”

Garcia tells us her son has no longer been again to college for the reason that attack. Depending on what comes of the investigation, Garcia says she’s ready to hunt different schooling choices.



