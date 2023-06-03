Israeli military says Egyptian police officer kills 3 soldiers in gunbattle at Egyptian border

(*3*)





JERUSALEM – On Saturday, an Egyptian police officer engaged in a gunbattle with Israeli soldiers at the Egyptian border, ensuing in the unlucky dying of 3 Israeli soldiers – an incident that hardly ever occurs alongside the southern Israel frontier. The alternate of fireplace reportedly befell close to the Nitzana border crossing located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the purpose the place Israel’s border with Egypt and the Gaza Strip converge.

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a military spokesperson, mentioned that the violence commenced when soldiers foiled a drug-smuggling try around the border. The killings, which have been attributed to the thwarted drug smuggling try, had been separated by way of a couple of hours as two soldiers in a guard post had been shot and killed, whilst any other soldier used to be killed in a 2d alternate of fireplace in which the Egyptian police officer used to be killed. An investigation is underway, and the troops are on the lookout for extra imaginable assailants.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace settlement in 1979 and these days take care of shut safety ties. The Israeli military spokesperson mentioned that the soldiers at the border had cordial family members with their Egyptian opposite numbers, making it essential for the investigation to be performed in complete cooperation with the Egyptian military. The alternate of fireplace used to be the primary to happen alongside the Israel-Egypt border in over a decade.

Criminals on occasion smuggle medication around the border, whilst Islamic militant teams also are energetic in Egypt’s restive north Sinai. The crossing the place the gunbattle befell is used to import items from Egypt destined for Israel or the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. About ten years in the past, Israel constructed a fence alongside the porous border to halt the access of African migrants and Islamic militants who’re energetic in Egypt’s Sinai desolate tract.