Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft’s email platform

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2009 document photograph, the Microsoft brand is observed in Las Vegas. Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported problems with gaining access to and the use of the email platform Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, document)

WASHINGTON — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported problems with gaining access to and the use of the email platform Monday morning.

Microsoft 365 outage and downside stories peaked at virtually 18,000 in a while after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, consistent with outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have gave the impression to decline since then.

Most of the stories expressed problems with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they had been not able to signal into or load their accounts.

The corporate mentioned that it was once “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added {that a} “downstream impact” was once additionally known for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft 365 Status later mentioned it had “halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.” By round 12:30 p.m. ET, the corporate mentioned it had reverted the replace and was once seeing provider development.