Is Mike Pence running for president? Former vice president filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump

NEW YORK — Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork on Monday stating his marketing campaign for president in 2024, putting in place a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump, simply two years after their time in the White House ended with an rise up on the U.S. Capitol and Pence fleeing for his lifestyles.

Pence, the country’s forty eighth vice president, will officially release his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kickoff tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, which is his sixty fourth birthday, in accordance to other people aware of his plans. He was once set to record papers making his candidacy reliable with the Federal Election Commission.

While Trump is recently main the early struggle for the nomination, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis polling constantly in 2d, Pence supporters see a lane for a competent conservative who espouses most of the earlier management’s insurance policies however with out the consistent tumult.

While he continuously lauds the accomplishments of the “Trump-Pence administration,” a Pence nomination in some ways could be a go back to positions lengthy related to the Republican established order however deserted as Trump reshaped the celebration in his symbol. Pence has warned in opposition to the rising populist tide in the celebration, and advisers see him as the one conventional, Reagan-style conservative in the race.

A staunch opponent of abortion rights, Pence helps a countrywide ban at the process and has campaigned in opposition to transgender-affirming insurance policies in faculties. He has argued that adjustments to Social Security and Medicare, like elevating the age for qualification, will have to be at the desk to stay the techniques solvent – which each Trump and DeSantis have adverse – and criticized DeSantis for his escalating feud with Disney. He additionally has stated the U.S. will have to be offering extra beef up to Ukraine in opposition to Russian aggression, whilst admonishing “Putin apologists” in the celebration unwilling to get up to the Russian chief.

Pence, who describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order,” has spent months laying the groundwork for an anticipated run, keeping occasions in early balloting states like Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire, visiting church buildings, turning in coverage speeches and dating donors.