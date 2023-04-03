IPL 2023 [WATCH]: Tilak Varma hits an MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot during MI vs RCB clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) didn’t have a excellent begin to the sixteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they had been passed an eight-wicket defeat through Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) of their first recreation on Sunday (April 2).

Asked to bat first, MI were given off to an overly deficient get started and misplaced 4 in their batters with simply 48 runs at the board. When it virtually felt just like the Mumbai-based workforce can be limited to a below-par overall of 120-130, Tilak Varma powered MI to a aggressive ranking of 171/7 in 20 overs thru his good 84 runs off 46 balls. During his knock, Tilak smashed 13 barriers which integrated 4 sixes. One of the ones maximums through the 20-year-old got here off Harshal Patel within the final ball of the primary innings.

On the 6th ball of the 20 th over, Tilak struck a helicopter shot off a fuller supply through Harshal that cleared the long-on and went immediately for a six. The stroke through the left-handed batter quickly was a big speaking level on social media, and cricket fans even termed it a reproduction of mythical MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot.

Here’s the video:

However, in spite of Tilak’s good effort, MI did not shield the whole and ended up at the shedding aspect. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli had been the alternatives of the batters for RCB, who guided their workforce to a powerful eight-wicket victory through scoring 72 and 82 runs, respectively.

Speaking about Tilak’s knock at the Star Sports after the fit, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif mentioned that for those who watch the MI batter’s helicopter shot thru a replicate, you’re going to really feel it’s Dhoni.

“Leg side is his strong suit. He uses his bottom hand but he makes room as well, hits sixes straight down the ground and plays the scoop shot. So it is not that he can only score on the leg side. The helicopter shot – if you watch it through a mirror, you will feel it is MS Dhoni because you will see him as a right-hander there,” mentioned Kaif.