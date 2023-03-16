IPL 2023: RCB’s new recruit Will Jacks pulls out of the tournament. Here’s the reason

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have gained a significant setback to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 marketing campaign as their superstar acquire from the public sale, England’s Will Jacks has been dominated out of the upcoming event.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jacks has pulled out of the IPL because of considerations over an harm sustained whilst fielding for England right through the 2nd ODI of the three-match collection in opposition to Bangladesh. The muscle harm used to be showed after scans, and after consulting with a expert, Jacks determined to make himself unavailable for the IPL.

Jacks used to be received through RCB at the IPL 2023 public sale in December for an important quantity of INR 3.2 crore. The workforce had introduced him in as a canopy for Glenn Maxwell in the heart order. The English batter has performed best six video games for his nation up to now, scoring 156 runs.

RCB’s control is recently in talks with New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell to switch Jacks. Bracewell, who remained unsold finally 12 months’s public sale, is but to make his IPL debut, however he is usually a precious addition to the RCB workforce as they get ready for his or her first tournament of the season in opposition to Mumbai Indians on April 2.

Losing Jacks is for sure a blow to RCB, who will now must reconsider their technique for the event. The workforce has persistently been amongst the maximum high-profile and a hit groups in the IPL, however they’ve but to boost the trophy. The loss of Jacks may just put them on the again foot, however with a alternative in the pipeline, they are going to nonetheless be hoping to compete at the best possible degree.

The IPL is a extremely aggressive event that pulls some of the international’s perfect avid gamers. Injuries are all the time a priority for groups, and RCB should paintings onerous to make sure that they’ve a balanced squad that may take care of the rigours of the event. They will probably be hoping that Bracewell can step as much as the plate and assist the workforce succeed in their targets.

RCB squad for IPL 2023:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.