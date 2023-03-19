Monday, March 20, 2023
IPL 2023 – CSK sign Sisanda Magala as injured Kyle Jamieson’s replacement

IPL 2023 – CSK sign Sisanda Magala as injured Kyle Jamieson’s replacement


Jamieson, the New Zealand seamer, used to be signed for INR 1 crore at December’s mini-public sale however suffered a recurrence of a decrease-again tension fracture in a while ahead of remaining month’s Test sequence in opposition to England. He is predicted to leave out a number of months of cricket, together with the approaching IPL.

Magala, 32, used to be unsold on the public sale and hasn’t ever in the past featured within the IPL. He joins Super Kings at his base value of INR 50 lakh.

Although he has no longer performed a T20I for South Africa since April 2021, Magala inspired for eventual champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape within the inaugural version of the SA20 originally of this 12 months. He completed the event joint-fifth on the wicket charts with 14 scalps at an financial system of 8.68.

While Magala has a name as a loss of life bowler, he used to be a risk within the powerplay throughout the SA20, taking part of his wickets inside the first six overs. He may be an invaluable decrease-order batter who has hit two part-centuries in his T20 occupation.

Super Kings will play within the opening fixture of IPL 2023 in opposition to protecting champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, nevertheless it continues to be observed if Magala shall be to be had originally of the event.

As ESPNcricinfo not too long ago reported, South African gamers thinking about their upcoming ODI sequence in opposition to Netherlands will arrive overdue on the IPL. While the squad is but to be named, Magala used to be awarded a central contract previous this month and is concerned within the ongoing sequence in opposition to West Indies, suggesting he’s more likely to be incorporated for the Netherlands sequence.



