Instances when teams won by 1 wicket in the history of IPL

There are handiest 4 teams to tug off a one-wicket win in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) thus far.

Here’s the entire record:

1) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

In 2015 KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab with one wicket and a ball ultimate.

The Kolkata-based staff effectively chased down 185 courtesy of Andre Russell’s 51 off 21 balls.

2) Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK beat Mumbai Indians by one wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in 2018 with one ball to spare.

Dwayne Bravo’s 68 off 30 deliveries helped Chennai to chase 166 in a last-over mystery.

3) Sunrisers Hyderabad

While chasing a mean goal of 148 in opposition to Mumbai in 2018, SRH suffered a couple of fast setbacks in their inning.

However, the Hyderabad-based staff someway controlled to win the recreation on the final ball of the innings.

4) Lucknow Super Giants

In 2023, LSG pulled off an excessively shut win in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore off the fit’s final ball.

Nicholas Pooran (62) performed an important function in serving to LSG chase down the mammoth goal of 213 runs.