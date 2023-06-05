Inside the world of sex trafficking in Arizona as Super Bowl approaches





Trapped within the world of sex trafficking in Arizona, law enforcement aims to raise awareness as Super Bowl LVII approaches. The question remains: is the premier sporting event a driver for trafficking or just a myth? FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum delves deep into the exploitation of sex trafficking victims and the challenge of getting them justice. The streets are home to a busy black market, and “The Track”, a four-mile stretch from Indian School Road to Northern Avenue, is a notorious prostitution hotspot. Police say the link between prostitution and sex trafficking is twisted yet intertwined. Traffickers often create a traumatic bond with their victims, resulting in a dangerous lifestyle. With major sporting events like the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open being held in Phoenix, the issue of trafficking is expected to grow. According to Stacey Sutherland of the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network, these events can provide a “playing field” for pimps to increase their business.

During a ride along, FOX 10 witnesses first-hand how women stand in the middle of the street to flag traffic down. After an undercover officer verifies the prostitution deal, police arrest who they believe is a sex trafficking victim. Those arrested are taken to a command post where anti-trafficking advocates provide help. However, the girls may be encountered again, particularly during large events such as the Super Bowl.

A survivor known as Mary recounts how she was groomed and then exploited by her pimp. A sense of entrapment remained as her pimp controlled her every move. Today, Mary has broken free from her past and works at the Phoenix Dream Center, a facility that helps survivors of sex trafficking. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell states that although Super Bowl press releases often associate the event with an increase in sex trafficking, it is not necessarily a direct cause. Trafficking is always prevalent, but it does move with events.

Scottsdale city employees are trained to identify and report human trafficking, making it the first “cease-city” in Arizona. Scottsdale Police Lt. Nicholas Alamshaw notes how thousands of people are trained to recognize indicators of human trafficking, such as tourism, entertainment, restaurants, resorts, and the WM Phoenix Open. Meanwhile, Samantha Calvin, an instructor at Arizona State, teaches students how to identify human trafficking victims in a healthcare provider setting. With human trafficking being prevalent in Arizona, the National Trafficking Hotline offers help to those seeking a way out.

