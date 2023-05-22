Inmate tunnels through wall, stabs man in neighboring cell, prison officials say

Kavian Thomas, a man recently incarcerated at Rice Street prison in Fulton County, Georgia, dug a hollow in a bath wall, granting him get entry to to the adjoining cellular block, the place he allegedly introduced an assault on Derondney Russell, on May 17, in step with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas allegedly stabbed Russell a couple of occasions as soon as he tunneled through the wall and into Russell’s cellular, the sheriff’s place of business stated in a press liberate Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Russell sustained “superficial stab wounds to his upper body” and used to be handled in the clinical unit of the prison for his accidents, officials stated.

A hollow allegedly created through an inmate is noticed in this photograph taken on May 18, 2023, and launched through the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office - Advertisement -

After the incident, officials checked each cells and came upon a number of guns in each cells, some made “from parts of the dilapidated building infrastructure” in step with the discharge.

“This jail has clearly outlived its useful life,” intervening time Fulton County Jail commander Curtis Clark stated in the clicking liberate. “That reality makes it even more challenging for us to do our job providing the safest possible environment, not only for staff but for the inmates as well.”

The sheriff’s place of business stated Thomas will face further legal fees for the assault.