Injuries in Traders Village fire | Houston news

On Sunday, a fire broke out at Traders Village on North Eldridge Parkway in northwest Houston, injuring two people – together with a firefighter – who had been taken to house hospitals for remedy. Fortunately, firefighters had been ready to comprise the fire in one construction and extinguish it promptly.

The incident brought about smoke inhalation, and each a civilian and a firefighter had been handled for this symptom.

- Advertisement -

Stay knowledgeable and attached with KHOU 11 thru our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.