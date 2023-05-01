Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...
Texas

Injuries in Traders Village fire | Houston news

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Injuries in Traders Village fire | Houston news


On Sunday, a fire broke out at Traders Village on North Eldridge Parkway in northwest Houston, injuring two people – together with a firefighter – who had been taken to house hospitals for remedy. Fortunately, firefighters had been ready to comprise the fire in one construction and extinguish it promptly.

The incident brought about smoke inhalation, and each a civilian and a firefighter had been handled for this symptom.

- Advertisement -

Stay knowledgeable and attached with KHOU 11 thru our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Previous article
South Florida police sergeant shot following pursuit of stolen vehicle, authorities say
Next article
College Football Playoff to tackle major issues like future schedules, venues as spring meeting gets underway

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks