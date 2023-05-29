Inez Santa Cruz Killed By Former Lover, Friend Rosa Medina





The tale of Rosa Medina and her position within the homicide of her buddy, Inez Santa Cruz, is the topic of a contemporary episode of Oxygen’s Snapped. The 27-year-old Santa Cruz used to be discovered shot to demise in 2012, with a bag over her head and her frame bare in a searching flooring in Edwards County, Texas. Mark Bauer, a hunter, found out the frame and reported it to police. Santa Cruz used to be intended to be in San Antonio together with her buddy, Medina, however she used to be discovered useless hours clear of the place she used to be supposed to be. Medina had fallen in love with Santa Cruz all through their highschool years, however the dating did not figure out. Despite this, Medina nonetheless had emotions for Santa Cruz, even whilst in different relationships. Santa Cruz’s circle of relatives, who had been beneath the influence that she used to be with Medina all through the Labor Day weekend, had been puzzled through her demise. The Texas Rangers sooner or later tracked Medina down and located a connection between her and probably the most hunters who discovered Santa Cruz’s frame, Troy Ryder. Medina have been relationship Ryder for 3 months, and he confessed to killing Santa Cruz at Medina’s request. He claimed that Santa Cruz have been blackmailing Medina to drive her right into a romantic dating and that Medina gave him benzodiazepines to make use of on Santa Cruz. Ryder was hoping that Santa Cruz would die on how to the searching grounds, however she used to be nonetheless alive once they arrived. He put her in a trailer and went to spend the night time with Bauer and Tommy Darity to ascertain an alibi. On his go back, Santa Cruz used to be nonetheless alive, so he killed her. Medina maintained her innocence all the way through, however Ryder’s confession connected her to the homicide.