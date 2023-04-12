Indian Rocks Beach moves to regulate short-term rentals but uncertainty remains

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — After months of dialogue and debate, Indian Rocks Beach leaders cleared a significant hurdle towards regulating short-term rentals after a long assembly Tuesday evening.

Homeowners within the coastal neighborhood had been pushing for the trade after the holiday rentals, reminiscent of the ones indexed on Airbnb and VRBO, have unfold all over the neighborhood.

While householders have mentioned they don’t have court cases in regards to the overwhelming majority of people that holiday within the beach-side neighborhood, they mentioned some short-term condominium visitors have disrupted the tranquil surroundings of pre-existing neighborhoods thru drunken pool events, loud track, and reckless using.

“In fact, Saturday, there was a wedding. The DJ’s speakers were so close to our property — couldn’t even sit out and enjoy the sunset. We can even tell you the entire playlist,” Diane Lincoln, a home-owner, advised commissioners all through the Tuesday assembly.

During the assembly, a 25-page ordinance, which laid out an in depth algorithm for each short-term condominium homeowners and occupants, handed in a 3-1 vote. The ordinance calls for one further vote at a later date.

Under the ordinance:

Owners would have to check in their rentals with town thru an in depth bureaucracy and inspection procedure

Many rentals can be capped at a max of 12 in a single day occupants for the following two years ahead of decreasing to 10 after that duration

The condominium’s proprietor or designee would have to be to be had to briefly reply to any court cases 24-7

And, amongst different regulations, each and every condominium would wish one parking spot in line with bed room

The regulations would practice to portions of the city each east and west of Gulf Boulevard.

Tuesday, the fee thought to be an modification to restrict when visitors can use a condominium’s pool or jacuzzi, but they determined in opposition to that rule after a consultant from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office mentioned it might now not be enforceable.

While some have been vying for stricter laws, maximum who spoke all through the assembly’s public remark consultation said the fee’s exhausting paintings at the factor and assume the plan is a great get started towards discouraging disruptive partying.

The regulations, then again, are nonetheless in jeopardy of being overturned or reduced.

Luke Lirot, an lawyer, is representing more or less 50 short-term condominium homeowners.

While he mentioned his shoppers are pleased with one of the compromises reached via town commissioners, they nonetheless have numerous grounds to problem the ordinance in the event that they make a choice to accomplish that.

However, for now, Lirot and his shoppers will take a “wait and see” method.

Lirot, his shoppers, and town commissioners are all tracking two expenses on the State Capitol that will prohibit a neighborhood executive’s skill to regulate short-term rentals.

If the law passes, it might throw a major wrench into Indian Rocks Beach’s plan.

“This whole issue could be dramatically changed by both the House bill and the Senate bill,” Lirot mentioned. “The bills would limit it, and it would basically put a limitation on the ability to regulate short-term rentals. They couldn’t go beyond what they do to regulate single-family homes…and that would definitely hamper the desire of this commission.”

A state senator who lives in Indian Rocks Beach is sponsoring the Senate model of the invoice.

The House model is about to obtain a committee listening to on Wednesday afternoon.